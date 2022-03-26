The first song of Heropanti 2, DaFa Kar, was launched today, 26th March, amidst much fanfare in the presence of the film's lead stars, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, along with Director Ahmed Khan, producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala, music composer A.R. Rahman and the song's lyricist. A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious Juhu PVR theatre in Mumbai to add to the excitement and impetus of the Heropanti 2 song launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with AR Rahman's composition and Tiger Shroff's electric dance moves setting the tone for the rest of the film's album. Also Read - RRR: KRK rants against SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan; calls director 'nakalchi' and actors 'bhalu', 'churan'

Of course, when such a huge press body is in attendance, questions are bound to fly fast and furious at the celebrities, and the Heropanti 2 event was no different, with one of the questions being broached about the big clash between the Tiger Shroff starrer and Runway 34. For the uninitiated, this Eid will see Heropanti 2 taking on Runway 34, headlined by and , at the box office as both movies are releasing on 29th April.

Addressing the prospect of locking horns with two superstar stalwarts like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger said, “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan-like appreciation for them to be spoken about in the same breath. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together. People can see Runway 34 on Eid and our film on Basi Eid or vice versa. Runway 34 is looking fantastic and even I'm looking forward to seeing it as I'm looking forward to watching Heropanti 2 on the big screen.” Also Read - Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: Tiger Shroff opens up on The Kashmir Files' box office run; says, 'It's a rebirth'

Written by , Heropanti 2 also stars , Zakir Hussain and veteran actress . On the other hand, Runway 34 co-stars , Angira Dhar, and with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.