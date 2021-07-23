Highest worldwide grossing films of 2020: Only two Indian films starring Ajay Devgn and Mahesh Babu find a spot in the Top 50

Well, due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, we saw the business of the films getting affected in the last year as the theatres were shut down for the safety of the people. While there were only few box office hits in the country in 2020, popular website Box Office Mojo has shared the list of the highest worldwide grossing films of 2020 and only two Indian films have made it to the top 50. These two ventures are and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Also Read - Happy birthday Suriya: 4 Hindi remakes of the Singam superstar that prove his movies are a lucky charm for Bollywood filmmakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which grabbed the 34th position in the list, earned $46,967,296 globally. The historical drama also stars , Luke Kenny, and Devdutta Nage in key roles. The period drama is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Interestingly, it was Ajay's 100th film. Ajay Devgn revealed how he is most attached to historical dramas as he said, "Something like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' or 'Legend of Bhagat Singh' makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can't even think of. They must be different people, what they think and how they function. The country came first for them." Also Read - RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru grabbed the 41st spot with the collections of $37,389,889. The film also features Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. Directed by F2 – Fun and Frustration helmer Anil Ravipudi, the film has been jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banners, AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment. Also Read - WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?