Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'

As Bollywood struggles to get back on its feet, Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi film Honsla Rakh has become the number one 'North Indian of the year' within two weeks of its release.