Superstar Rajinikanth, the iconic Indian actor known for his charismatic screen presence and massive fan following, has once again left his mark on the global cinema landscape with his latest release, Jailer. The film, which has been eagerly awaited by fans around the world, has managed to create a significant buzz, particularly in the United States.

Jailer, directed by a renowned filmmaker Nelson and featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has grossed more than 5 million dollars at the USA box office. Sun Pictures, the official production house, announced the same through X. The film's US collections have been nothing short of impressive, cementing Rajinikanth's status as a global cinematic icon.

The film's gripping storyline, combined with Rajinikanth's star power, has led to high expectations and substantial anticipation among audiences. Rajinikanth's larger-than-life presence and charismatic acting style have resonated with audiences of all ages, resulting in packed theaters across various cities in the country.

Furthermore, the production quality and innovative storytelling techniques employed in Jailer have garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. The film's ability to strike a balance between high-octane action sequences and emotionally charged moments has contributed to its widespread appeal.

As the weeks continue, it remains to be seen whether Jailer will maintain its momentum at the US box office. However, given Rajinikanth's dedicated fan base and the film's promising start, it's highly likely that the movie will continue to draw audiences and achieve remarkable box office figures in the weeks to come.