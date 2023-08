The week has turned out to be quite exciting as many big films made it to the theatres. The first one was Jailer. Starring the mighty Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film released on August 10. It got a bumper opening as fans simply could not stop raving about the masala entertained. Jailer turned out to be one of the highest opening day grosser of the year 2023 as it made around Rs 48.35 crore at the box office. These numbers are of all languages. Did the trend continue over day 2? Read on here. Also Read - Jailer box office collections day 1: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer break PS 1 records

Jailer BO report day 2

The early estimates of Jailer day 2 box office collections are out now. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Rajinikanth's film made approximately Rs 27 crore at the box office. These are early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in. The total collection of the film with its two days collection (early estimates of day 2) stands at Rs 75.35 crore. There seems to be a dip in numbers, however, still the collections are nothing short of excellent. The dip in numbers could be because of the release of two mighty Bollywood films - Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Also Read - Jailer full movie LEAKED online on Tamilrockers and more: Rajinikanth film hit by piracy

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2. Both the films opened to excellent reviews. Throughout the day, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 remained to trend on social media with audience praising the films left, right and centre. While fans are in love with Gadar 2 for its high-octane action and nostalgia value, OMG 2 is being loved for its storyline that touches a sensitive topic. As per the early estimates, Gadar 2 is expected to make around Rs 38 crore at the box office. On the other hand, the early estimates for OMG 2 suggest that Akshay Kumar's movie has made Rs 9.50 crore. It remains to be seen how the films do on day two at the box office. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Trending Now

Watch Jailer vs Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 video below:

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar. Superstar Mohanlal has a pivotal role to play in the film. Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is also a part of Rajinikanth starrer. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.