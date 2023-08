Rajinikanth is the mega boss of mass movies and he has proved it with Jailer. The new movie starring Thalaivar was released on the 10th of August and it has been making money and a lot of it. Though Jailer saw a dip in the business on Day 2 of its release, it was naturally expected to pick up on Saturday, that is Day 3 of its release. How much has Rajinikanth starrer Jailer minted on Day 3? Check out the early estimates below...

Jailer box office collection Day 3 early estimates

The action thriller starring Rajinikanth is continuing with its run at the box office. On the first Saturday, Jailer is expected to collect about Rs 30 to 35 crore. And thereby, the Rajinikanth starrer new movie will enter the Rs 100 crore club and that too, within three days. Jailer opened on Day 1 with a tad short on a half-century, that is, Rs 48. 35 crores. On Friday, it saw a considerable dip in the collections owing to the release of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. On Day 2, Jailer did a business of Rs 25.75 crores. As per the early estimates stated in a report of Sacnilk.com, Jailer is expected to make Rs 100 crores in three days. Jailer Box office collection day 3 is said to be around Rs 109.10 crore in totality.

Watch the video of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth starrer Kaavaalaa song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Jailer occupancy in theatres

Despite the big releases such as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's most anticipated movie Gadar 2 and Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and other celebs starrer OMG 2, Jailer is said to have registered good occupancy. As per reports, on day 3 Jailer had an overall occupancy of 83.70 percent. The morning shows had around 67. 89 percent while it picked up till night which is said to be around 92.04 percent.

Trending Now

Jailer vs OMG 2 vs Gadar 2, which is ruling hearts? Watch video:

Jailer cast and crew

Nelson Dilipkumar has directed the new movie starring Rajinikanth. Jailer is produced hu Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. It also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and more. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia have cameo appearances in Jailer. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music. Kaavaalaa is a huge hit amongst fans.