Thalaivar Rajinikanth is winning hearts with Jailer at the box office. The Tamil action thriller new movie is making money despite releases such as Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the Rajinikanth starrer is having almost no effect on its business despite the big releases. Within three days it has managed to surpass Rs 100 crores and the film continues to ride high on success not just in India but also abroad. Check out Jailer box office collection day 4 early estimates below: Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 3 early estimates: Rajinikanth starrer braves Gadar 2, OMG 2 storm; all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Jailer box office collection day

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer by Nelson Dilipkumar was released on 10th August 2023. The film collected Rs 48.35 crores, falling short of clocking a half-century on its opening day. The day two saw a huge dip in numbers and it could have been the effect of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi new movie Bhola Shankar. While one would assume that with the big releases, the business of Jailer would be affected, that's far from reality.

Watch the madness for Kaavaalaa in the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Jailer box office collection day 4 early estimates

The power of Thalaivar is at work. Fans are pouring in numbers and neither of the big releases are dampening the collections of Jailer by much. As per trade entertainment news portal, Sacnilk.com, Jailer is likely to make a business of Rs 38-40 crores on its first Sunday. The four day collections might reach up to Rs 146 to 148 crores nett India collection. Jailer has an overall occupancy of 89.24 per cent on 13th August, Sunday. But it may vary given the mania for the superstar. Jailer seems to be eyeing a Rs 150 crore weekend.

Trending Now

Jailer movie cast fees

As per media reports, Rajinikanth took home Rs 110 crores for the film. Mohanlal reportedly charged Rs 8 crore for his cameo. Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar reportedly took home Rs 4 crore each. Tamannaah Bhatia charged Rs 3 crores for her stint in Jailer. As per Jagran English, Yogi Babu took 1 crore as fees while Ramya Krishnan took home Rs 80 lakhs. The numbers are not official figures and are just speculated numbers available in various media reports.

Check out the video of the advance bookings of Jailer vs Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 here:

A couple of days ago, Rajinikanth visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand upon release of Jailer. His pictures and videos from the visit spread all over the internet.