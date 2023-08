You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard of Jailer. Rajinikanth's latest release has turned out to be a smashing hit. The film is breaking records one after the other. Not only in the domestic market, Jailer has done fabulously well overseas too. Rajinikanth starrer released on August 10 and within 7 days, the film has now managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark with its worldwide collection. Here's the big update about Rajinikanth and Tamannnaaah Bhatia's movie Jailer. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer box office collection: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar films continue good run on day 6; Rajinikanth starrer falls

Jailer box office report day 7

Reports suggest that Rajinikanth's Jailer made approximately Rs 15 crore on its seventh day. The numbers are considered exceptional given that it was a working Wednesday. Even though it dropped massively from its Independence Day collection, Jailer still had a good hold. Further, as reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan's movie Vikram. As per a tweet made by him, Jailer stands third on the list of the top 5 Kollywood films as per their worldwide collection. Ahead of Jailer are Ponniyin Selvan I and 2.0. Now, it remains to be seen if Rajinikanth manages to beat his own record and surpass the lifetime collection of 2.0. Well, it seems possible given the buzz around Jailer.

Apart from this, Jailer has also set a new record in Tamil Nadu. As per the trade analyst, Rajinikanth starrer has registered the highest numbers in one week for any movie in the state.

#Jailer 's 1st week gross in TN is the highest for any movie in the state in one week.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 17, 2023

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer - Who will win?

Jailer team has all the reasons to rejoice and celebrate. The film has managed to hold strong despite competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has taken the box office by storm. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 is doing well too. It has remained stable thanks to all the positive reviews coming in.