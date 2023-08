The Rajinikanth storm seems to have taken over the world with the actor’s latest film Jailer creating havoc at the box office. The film clashed at the Indian box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, but managed to hold its ground and was rock solid on Day 12 of its theatrical release. The film crossed the Rs 550 crore mark worldwide within 12 days of release and is going steady at the global box office. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth starrer is unstoppable at the US BO

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 12

According to early estimates, Jailer collected nearly Rs 7 crore on Day 12, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 288.60 crore. The film crossed the Rs 550 crore mark worldwide on Monday. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed the collections of Jailer and wrote, "Another day, another record. Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer ZOOMS past ₹550 cr gross mark at the WW Box Office. Only two films have gone past this mark from Tamil Cinema. #2Point0 - 8th day #Jailer - 12th day."

Another day, another record. Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer ZOOMS past ₹5⃣5⃣0⃣ cr gross mark at the WW Box Office. Only two films have gone past this mark from Tamil Cinema.#2Point0 - 8th day#Jailer - 12th day ||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| pic.twitter.com/ZYOr9YSPML — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 21, 2023

Rajinikanth's Ayodhya visit to help film reach 1000 crore record?

While Jailer has been creating a storm in the southern states, the film's business has been affected in the northern states due to Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Jailer has collected over Rs 200 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu alone and thus needs to hold steady in the northern circuit.

Recently, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and held a special screening for him. Confirming the news, Rajinikanth told ANI, “I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit.” This moment might give the film a much-needed boost at the box office and help the box office collections of Jailer cross the milestone of Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Directed by Nelon, Jailer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around Rajinikanth essaying the role of a man out to avenge the death of his cop son.