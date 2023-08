Rajinikanth fans are loving Jailer. Fans of Thalaiva all over the world are bringing in huge numbers for the Nelson Dilipkumar movie. Jailer is a perfect movie tailormade for the superstar. Rajinikanth's swag, the pulsating music of Anirudh Ravichander and elevation moments make it a blockbuster. Jailer made USD 920K from its premiere shows in the US. The movie has crossed the USD 2.5 million mark in just two days. It is all set to overtake Kamal Haasan's Vikram which made USD 2.8 million in its lifetime. The other super successful films in the US include Ponniyin Selvan and Rajinikanth's own 2.o. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rajinikanth starrer sees a slight dip in numbers; Gadar 2, OMG 2 effect?

Jailer box office Vs Ponniyin Selvan Also Read - Jailer box office collections day 1: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer break PS 1 records

The movie is now coming for Ponniyin Selvan which made Rs 43 crores from the US market alone. Mani Ratnam's film was extremely well-received by Tamil audiences. Rajinikanth is one of the biggest Indian stars overseas. The movie made Rs 70 crores worldwide on its opening day. It has also got biggest opening for any Indian movie in the US market. It is now leading and how. Pathaan made Rs 36 crores plus from the foreign markets on its first day. This included the USD 1.8 million on the opening day. But Jailer has not been released in Canada so far. Also Read - Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth’s one man show impresses; Nelson’s directorial is filled with pure love for the Superstar

Trending Now

Jailer star Rajinikanth king of overseas markets

There is no doubt that Rajinikanth is the king of overseas markets in Indian stars. He has huge fan following even in places like Japan, Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Singapore and Middle East. Some fans even flew down from Japan to watch Jailer with the core audience of Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu. His movie Kabali also got a great opening overseas.

MK Stalin has also praised Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar also thanked the Chief Minister of the state. He wrote, "Thank you u so much honourable Chief Minister @mkstalin sir for watching #jailer â€æ thanks for all the appreciation and motivation sir, cast and crew are really happy with your words." Jailer also stars Tamannaah and she is sparkling. Rajinikanth is back to fine form with the film.