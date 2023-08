Indian film industry is on a high. Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are running riot and how. Veterans like Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have shown that they have a lot of firepower than can still bring in the masses and classes. Jailer is going berserk in both India and overseas. The movie has already made Rs 220 crores plus from the global box office. While day one was around Rs 96.78 crores, the collections on Saturday were Rs 68 crores plus globally. In Tamil Nadu, it is going Rs 40 crores plus on every day. Rajinikanth fans are loving how Nelson Dilipkumar has presented the 72-year-old veteran in a film that is a perfect fan tribute. Also Read - Gadar 2 brings Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby and Ahana together in a rare public appearance; proves Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain

Gadar 2 box office

Sunny Deol who is now 66 has comeback with a bang. While the first half of the movie has been termed average, the macho star has brought in the euphoria, mass fervour and seetimaar dialogues in the second half of the movie. The states of Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab are seeing a crazy turnout for Gadar 2. In fact, there are shows even at 12.30 am and 1.45 am. This is unprecedented. The movie is set to cross Rs 130 mark on Sunday. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie is a complete celebration across the North India belt.

When was the last time you heard a Bollywood film selling 12:30 AM, 12:45 AM, 1:00 AM show tickets like hot pan cakes? Well, #Gadar franchise is known for doing the unthinkable. History is repeating itself, aur kuch nahi.#AnilSharma #SunnyDeol #AmeeshaPatel #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/OCLU96e7SL — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) August 12, 2023

This is an absolute riot. We know that Pathaan is the highest grosser of the year. It will be a double celebration for Bollywood if Gadar 2 also joins the ranks of ATBB films.

OMG 2 box office

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG has made a little more than Rs 25 crores in two days. The excellent WOM has come into play here. On Sunday, the film is expected to jump further. It has the potential to cross Rs 18 - 20 crores on Sunday. Moreover, many are demanding that the CBFC reconsiders the A certification of the film, and gives it a U/A certificate.

OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Jailer are making August a superb month for the Indian film industry. Moreover, this proves the stardom of 90s stars that people across generations like them.