James box office collection day 2: Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong mints a whopping amount on Friday

Kannada star passed away in October 2021. The actor's last film James was released on 17th March 2022 coinciding with his birth anniversary. The film as expected took a bumper opening and collected Rs. 27 crore on its day one (Thursday). The actor's fan celebrated his last film's release in a grand way. There were fireworks inside the theatres and many fans also got emotional while watching the film. The videos of the same had gone viral on social media.

On its day two (Friday), James showed a dip in its collection, but still, the film managed to collect a whopping amount. The film collected Rs. 18 crore on its second day, taking the two-day total to Rs. 45 crore which is excellent. The film was released in 400 theatres across Karnataka and has been given more than 4000 shows worldwide. While it's a Kannada film, it has been dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Check out the reactions of the audiences below…

Puneeth Rajkumar sir will live forever through his work

My wishes to the entire team of #James#Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you #james #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn pic.twitter.com/Ejh21Ae4sJ — Manjul Khattar ?? (@manjul_k1) March 17, 2022

Fans getting emotional seeing after #James movie? Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie?#PuneethRajkumar #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/JHlo6XrdB8 — Babu7@అన్నఫ్యాన్ (@Babu9440) March 17, 2022

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry. He started his career as a child actor in the late 70s, and his first movie as a lead was the 2002 release Appu. After the success of the film, fans fondly started calling him Appu. The actor passed away last year in October, and his demise was a big shock for the film industry and his fans.