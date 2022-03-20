’s last film James was released on 17th March 2022 coinciding with his birth anniversary. The film took a bumper opening at the box office, and his fans celebrated its release like a festival. Puneeth, who was a Kannada star, had featured in many super hit films, and of course, his fans were eager to watch him on the big screen for the one last time. Reportedly, on its day one (Thursday), the movie collected Rs. 20.3 crore which is damn good. Also Read - James box office collection day 2: Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong mints a whopping amount on Friday

On its day two (Friday), the movie collected Rs. 8.89 crore and yesterday (20) on its day 3 the collection was Rs. 9 crore. So, the three-day total is Rs. 38.19 crore which is excellent. As its Sunday today, it is expected that the movie might show a jump, so the four-day total (extended weekend) can be around Rs. 50 crore.

Puneeth Rajkumar started his journey in the Kannada film industry as a child actor in the late 70s. In 2022 he made his debut s a lead with the film Appu which was a huge hit at the box office. The actor's fans fondly started calling him Appu after the success of her first movie. Rajkumar passed away last year in October, and his demise was a big shock for the film industry and his fans.

Before his demise, the actor’s last release was Yuvarathnaa which was a hit at the box office. The actor in his two decades career (as a lead) featured in many remarkable films like Raajakumara, Milana, Prithvi, Arasu, and others. While watching his swansong James, many fans of the actor got emotional and there were tears in their eyes. Many fans also did fireworks inside the theatre to celebrate Puneeth’s last film.