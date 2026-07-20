Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's political thriller EYES grand opening, crosses Rs 6 crore in pre-sales

Discover the Jana Nayagan advance booking day 1 here to find out the hype around Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited movie. Read ahead to know how much this upcoming political thriller has collected in pre-sales.

Jana Nayagan Adcance Booking Day 1

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: One of the most-awaited South Indian movies of 2026 has to be Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. From this movie getting released in January to the film getting delayed, after much waiting, fans will finally get to see Jana Nayagan in theatres this week. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is going to be a political thriller.

For this action movie, you will get to see actor-turned-politician Vijay star in the lead role. What makes this movie more special is that it will be Vijay’s last film before he puts all his focus on his political career. The pre-sale for this movie has started, and fans are super excited to catch this political thriller on big screens. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan advance booking day 1 here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1

After a lot of delay and legal challenges, Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres on July 23, 2026. The advance booking for this movie had started, and the pre-sales numbers are enough to justify how excited fans are for this political thriller. According to Sacnilk, the gross Jana Nayagan advance booking for day one is estimated at Rs 6.32 crore.

As of today, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the state with the highest tickets sold for over Rs 4.17 crore, nearly half of the overall advance booking revenue. Followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka sees the second highest sales with Rs 3.05 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Why was Jana Nayagan's release date delayed?

This Thalapathy Vijay starrer was initially set to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026. The makers had planned for this political thriller to hit big screens during the festive season of Pongal. After failing to receive the censor certification, Jana Nayagan's release was postponed.

With this, Jana Nayagan's release date kept getting delayed for months. The film was pushed by nearly seven months following legal hurdles and a prolonged wait for its release by both fans and makers. Finally, after receiving an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), this Vijay movie is now gearing up for its grand release.

About Jana Nayagan

With Jana Nayagan finally hitting theatres, the hype around this movie is skyrocketing. Along with Thalapathy Vijay playing the lead role in this political thriller, you will get to see actors Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde feature in Jana Nayagan.

The story of this movie revolves around a former police officer who is unexpectedly pulled back into public life. We see him step up to protect the vulnerable public against corrupt foes. You will get to see him evolve from a bystander into a powerful, reluctant leader standing up for his community.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is expected to be one of the biggest collections for Tamil cinema this year.

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