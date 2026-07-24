Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 1: Vijay's last film ROARS with Rs 78 crore worldwide opening

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's final film earns Rs 41 crore net in India and Rs 78.27 crore worldwide on its opening day, driven by a stellar response in Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited final movie, Jana Nayagan, has started its theatrical run on a pretty solid note. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama opened to packed theatres, and fans were celebrating the release across Tamil Nadu along with a few overseas markets.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned around Rs 41 crore net in India on its opening day. It was screened across 13,067 shows nationwide and recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 78.27 crore, including Rs 48.27 crore gross from India and Rs 30 crore from international markets.

As expected, the Tamil version accounted for the lion’s share of the collections, contributing Rs 36.50 crore net on Day 1. The Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 1.75 crore.

Overall, the film registered an India occupancy of 41.6%, with Tamil Nadu emerging as its strongest market.

Jana Nayagan occupancy rate

The Tamil version recorded an impressive 68.31% overall occupancy throughout the day. Morning shows opened on a high with 73.85% occupancy, then the afternoon slipped to 62.46%. Evening shows recorded 63.62%, while the night shows climbed back to 73.31%, reflecting strong demand from audiences, and people showed up. The Telugu version posted an overall occupancy of 27.81%, and the best answer came during the night shows at 33.58%.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version registered an overall occupancy of 14.60%. Although it opened on a relatively slower note, collections improved gradually through the day, with night shows recording 20.33% occupancy.

Tamil Nadu emerges as biggest market

Tamil Nadu contributed the highest share of the film’s opening-day business, generating around Rs 24 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 11.25 crore, while Kerala added Rs 5.52 crore.

The film also performed well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, collecting Rs 4 crore, while the rest of India contributed another Rs 3.50 crore. Combined, these markets helped the film reach an India gross of Rs 48.27 crore. Overseas, it earned another Rs 30 crore, taking its worldwide Day 1 total to Rs 78.27 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a fearless former police officer who is determined to fulfil a promise by training his adopted daughter Viji (played by Mamitha Baiju) to join the armed forces. However, her troubled past becomes a major obstacle in their journey. The story also introduces John Himler, played by Bobby Deol, a powerful antagonist who arrives in India with plans to create widespread unrest. The clash between Vetri Kondan and John Himler forms the heart of this action-packed political drama.

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