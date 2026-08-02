Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller BREAKS record of these 7 films

Discover the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 here and find out how Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller is breaking records. Till today, this movie has crossed the day 10 box office collections of seven major films.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller BREKAS record of these 7 films

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has entered the second week of its theatrical run and continues to win hearts across India. With the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10, this movie has seen a 119.7% jump in numbers. This movie is a political action thriller.

Directed by H. Vinoth, this movie is going to be Thalapathy Vijay’sfarewell film. After this movie, the actor will focus on his political career. This has made this movie more special for fans, making the rush to theatres despite the delays in this film’s release. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 here.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10

Vijay fans have waited so long to see Jana Nayagan, and it is safe to say that the movie lived up to their expectations. After months of delays, this movie hit theatres and started smashing box office records. On August 2, 2026, the blockbuster registered a strong performance as it completed its day 10 at the domestic box office. The Jana Nayagan box office collection on day 10 saw a net collection of Rs 7.80 crore in India across 4,202 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

On day 10, Jana Nayagan saw a massive 119.7% growth from its Friday net collection of Rs 3.55 crore. This brings Jana Nayagan's total India gross collection to Rs 192.50 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 164.90 crore so far. Across the country, the film maintained solid momentum with an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 48.3% on Day 10, driven by major urban centres like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy.

With its strong theatrical pull, Jana Nayagan's Day 10 collection surpassed several 2026 releases on their tenth day, this includes Raja Shivaji (Rs 6.80 crore), Thai Kizhavi (Rs 5.10 crore), Alpha (Rs 2.25 crore), Chand Mera Dil (Rs 1.80 crore), Love Insurance Company (Rs 1.70 crore), Dacoit (Rs 1.46 crore), and Haunted 3D (Rs 55 lakh).

With total domestic net figures reaching Rs 164.90 crore in ten days, the grand total gross in India now stands at Rs 192.50 crore, setting up a solid second weekend.

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Jana Nayagan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 32.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 7 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.10 crore

Day 8 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 4.05 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday) - Rs 3.55 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 7.80 crore

About Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan film is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. According to the IMDb gist for this movie, the plot follows, “Ideological enemies-one populist, one authoritarian-meet again when a child's fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance.”

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