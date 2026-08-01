Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller crosses Rs 183 crore gross in India

Discover the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 here to know how much this movie has collected. Find out the day-wise collection for Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller here.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller crosses Rs 183 crore gross in India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been running in theatres, and fans have been loving this movie. Directed by H. Vinoth, this movie is a political action thriller that revolves around Vijay’s character, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan.

While Jana Nayagan is an action thriller, what makes it so special for fans is the fact that it is going to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie. After this movie, the actor will solely focus on his political career. Currently, the box office collection for this movie has crossed Rs 183 crore gross in India. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 here.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10

H. Vinoth’s action thriller, Jana Nayagan, has been maintaining its theatrical momentum as it moves through its second weekend. After facing multiple delays and changes in dates, this movie finally hit the big screens on July 23, 2026. For August 1, 2026, Jana Nayagan registered a steady live performance as it entered its second Saturday at the domestic box office.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer saw the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 at an estimated live net collection of Rs 0.18 crore in India across 469 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. Despite a reduced screen count compared to its opening week, this brings Jana Nayagan’s total India gross collection to Rs 183.66 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 157.28 crore so far.

Across the country, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 19.0% on Day 10, led by key urban centres like Chennai and Bengaluru across its Tamil and Hindi formats. With total domestic net figures reaching Rs 157.28 crore, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at Rs 183.66 crore, following a strong Week 1 collection of Rs 153.55 crore and a Day 9 collection of Rs 3.55 crore.

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Jana Nayagan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office collection here:

Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 32.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 7 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.10 crore

Day 8 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 4.05 crore

Week 1 Collection - Rs 153.55 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday) - Rs 3.55 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 0.18 crore

About Jana Nayagan

With Jana Nayagan being Vijay’s farewell film, fans are really excited to watch its story unfold. According to the IMDb gist of this film, the plot is about “Ideological enemies-one populist, one authoritarian-meet again when a child's fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance.” This action thriller has a star-studded cast of Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol along with Vijay.

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