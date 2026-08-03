Jana Nayagan box office collection day 11: Vijay's last film nears Rs 300 crore worldwide after MASSIVE Sunday jump

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan records a strong 37% jump on Day 11, taking its worldwide box office collection to Rs 295.92 crore. The H. Vinoth directorial is now just a step away from the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 11: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continued its solid run at the box office over its second weekend, posting another healthy jump in collections on Sunday. After growing well on Saturday, the action drama gained further momentum and is now just a few crores short of the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark. According to the latest estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.70 crore net in India on Day 11. That marks a 37.2% rise from the Rs 7.80 crore it collected on Saturday. The weekend surge has given the film a much-needed lift after a quieter second weekday phase.

With the latest numbers, Jana Nayagan’s India net collection has reached Rs 175.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 204.92 crore. The film also kept up a steady performance overseas, adding Rs 3 crore on Sunday. This takes its international gross to Rs 91 crore and pushes the worldwide total to an impressive Rs 295.92 crore, just short of the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 11

On its 11th day, the film was screened across 4,321 shows in India. The Tamil version remained the main contributor, collecting Rs 9.75 crore. The Hindi dubbed version added Rs 85 lakh, while the Telugu version contributed another Rs 10 lakh.

Tamil Nadu once again led the business, generating Rs 10 crore gross on Sunday. Karnataka followed with Rs 75 lakh, and Kerala added Rs 50 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 15 lakh, while the rest of India brought in around Rs 1 crore. Overall, the day ended with an India gross of Rs 12.40 crore.

Jana Nayagan occupancy

Occupancy levels were encouraging through the day. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 61.38%, with the strongest response coming in the afternoon and evening shows. It rose from 47.31% in the morning to 73.92% in the afternoon and peaked at 75.46% in the evening. Night shows closed at 48.85%.

The Hindi version posted an overall occupancy of 26.34%. It opened at 11.45% in the morning, improved to 26.91% in the afternoon and 29.91% in the evening, and finished the day at 26.18% during the night shows.

The film had collected Rs 153.55 crore during its opening week. After earning Rs 4.05 crore on Thursday and Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday, Sunday’s strong jump has once again strengthened its theatrical run.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Nassar, Priyamani, Narain and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is the official remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.

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