Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller crosses Rs 301 crore worldwide despite Monday dip

Explore the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12 here to see how Thalapathy Vijay's movie is doing in its second week. Read ahead to know how much this action thriller has earned till now.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller crosses Rs 301 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been breaking box office records and winning hearts ever since it was released. Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23, 2026, after getting delayed for months. On day 12 of its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark for its worldwide box office collection.

This movie is very special of Thalapathy Vijay fans as this is the actor’s last film. After Jana Nayagan, Vijay will put all his focus on politics and bid farewell to the world of cinema. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12 here.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political action drama, Jana Nayagan, continues its steady theatrical run as it enters its second week. After delivering an impressive second weekend, the H. Vinoth directorial faced expected weekday slowing down on its second Monday. On August 3, 2026, the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 12 is currently estimated at Rs 3.85 crore in India across 3,943 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

Following a strong Sunday haul of Rs 10.70 crore, Day 12 saw a routine Monday drop as working-day dynamics came into play. Despite the dip, the film comfortably crossed major domestic milestones, bringing Jana Nayagan’s total India net collection to Rs 179.45 crore and its total India gross collection to Rs 209.35 crore. Internationally, the film continues to perform well, bringing its worldwide gross total close to the Rs 300 crore mark at Rs 301.35 crore.

Regional contributions remained heavily driven by the regional heartlands, with the Tamil version generating Rs 3.60 crore net on Day 12 with a 33% occupancy rate.

Jana Nayagan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 32.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 7 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.10 crore

Day 8 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 4.05 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday) - Rs 3.55 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 7.80 crore

Day 11 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 10.70 crore

Day 12 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

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