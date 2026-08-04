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Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller crosses Rs 301 crore worldwide despite Monday dip

Explore the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12 here to see how Thalapathy Vijay's movie is doing in its second week. Read ahead to know how much this action thriller has earned till now.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 4, 2026 12:43 AM IST
Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller crosses Rs 301 crore worldwide despite Monday dip

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller crosses Rs 301 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been breaking box office records and winning hearts ever since it was released. Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23, 2026, after getting delayed for months. On day 12 of its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark for its worldwide box office collection.

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This movie is very special of Thalapathy Vijay fans as this is the actor’s last film. After Jana Nayagan, Vijay will put all his focus on politics and bid farewell to the world of cinema. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12 here.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political action drama, Jana Nayagan, continues its steady theatrical run as it enters its second week. After delivering an impressive second weekend, the H. Vinoth directorial faced expected weekday slowing down on its second Monday. On August 3, 2026, the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 12 is currently estimated at Rs 3.85 crore in India across 3,943 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

Following a strong Sunday haul of Rs 10.70 crore, Day 12 saw a routine Monday drop as working-day dynamics came into play. Despite the dip, the film comfortably crossed major domestic milestones, bringing Jana Nayagan’s total India net collection to Rs 179.45 crore and its total India gross collection to Rs 209.35 crore. Internationally, the film continues to perform well, bringing its worldwide gross total close to the Rs 300 crore mark at Rs 301.35 crore.

Regional contributions remained heavily driven by the regional heartlands, with the Tamil version generating Rs 3.60 crore net on Day 12 with a 33% occupancy rate.

Jana Nayagan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

  • Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 42.70 crore
  • Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 21.15 crore
  • Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 28.90 crore
  • Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 32.00 crore
  • Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 10.65 crore
  • Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.00 crore
  • Day 7 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.10 crore
  • Day 8 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 4.05 crore
  • Day 9 (2nd Friday) - Rs 3.55 crore
  • Day 10 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 7.80 crore
  • Day 11 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 10.70 crore
  • Day 12 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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