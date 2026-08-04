Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film holds STRONG on Monday despite Spider-Man's clash

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, earning Rs 3.85 crore India net on Monday despite the expected post-weekend dip.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12: Even after a strong second weekend, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan has continued to hold steady at the box office as it entered its second working week. As expected, the film saw a drop in collections on Monday after the weekend rush, but it still managed to post respectable numbers.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12

According to the latest estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.85 crore (India net) on Day 12 while running across 3,943 shows nationwide. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 179.45 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 209.35 crore. The Monday collection is around 64% lower than Sunday’s Rs 10.70 crore, which is a normal trend after a strong weekend.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

The Vijay starrer also continued to perform overseas, collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 12. With this, the film’s international gross has climbed to Rs 92 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 301.35 crore.

Occupancy Remains Stable on Monday

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.24% on Monday. Evening shows witnessed the highest footfall at 37.69%, followed by afternoon shows with 29.15% occupancy. Night shows registered 26.46%, while morning shows recorded 18.77%.

As expected, the Tamil version continued to drive the film’s business, earning Rs 3.60 crore from 2,333 shows. The Hindi dubbed version contributed Rs 20 lakh from 1,492 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 5 lakh across 118 shows.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before his full-time political journey. The story follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and encourages her to overcome fear and become courageous.

The film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani and Sunil in pivotal roles, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and continues its theatrical run with steady momentum.

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