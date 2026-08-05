Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film STORMS past Rs 300 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's final film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide despite the expected weekday dip. Here's the latest India net, worldwide total, occupancy and regional collection breakdown.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has crossed another major milestone at the box office, entering the Rs 300 crore club worldwide after 13 days in theatres. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film continues to perform steadily and remains one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 13

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 2.10 crore India net on Day 13 (second Tuesday). The film saw a 45.5% drop compared to Monday’s Rs 3.85 crore, which is in line with the usual weekday trend.

With the latest collections, the film’s India net total has reached Rs 181.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 211.74 crore. Overseas, the Vijay starrer added another Rs 75 lakh, taking its international total to Rs 92 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

This has pushed Jana Nayagan’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 303.74 crore, making it the latest Vijay film to achieve the milestone. The film had already wrapped up its first week on a strong note with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

On its 13th day, the film was screened across 3,967 shows in India. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 1.80 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 28 lakh and the Telugu version added Rs 2 lakh.

Tamil Nadu once again led the collections, contributing Rs 1.76 crore gross. Karnataka and Kerala added Rs 15 lakh each, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 3 lakh. The rest of India brought in another Rs 30 lakh, taking the film’s Day 13 India gross to Rs 2.39 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film follows Vetri Kondan, a retired police officer who sets out to fulfil a promise he made to help Viji overcome every obstacle and achieve her dream of joining the armed forces.

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