Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 13: Vijay-Pooja Hegde's film continues STEADY run despite weekday slowdown

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film continues its steady run despite the weekday dip, with the worldwide total closing in on the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 13: Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is continuing its remarkable second-weekend run. Following a decline in revenue from the previous day, which is to be expected following the weekend, the political action drama had a respectable start on Monday. According to the most recent box office figures, the movie is doing rather well. This is its performance on day thirteen (Tuesday).

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 13

As of Day 13, Jana Nayagan is currently running across 1,844 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.38 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimate. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 209.80 Cr and total India net to Rs 179.83 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 12

Jana Nayagan made around Rs 3.85 crore India net on Day 12, according to trading analyst Sacnilk. There are 3,943 screenings of the movie. With these figures, India's total net income is Rs 179.45 crore and its gross receipts are Rs 209.35 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

Jana Nayagan's 10-day worldwide sales were Rs. 91 crore. That summed up its global gross to date of Rs. 297 crore. The film is about to join the global Rs. 300 crore club. Depending on how it performs in the upcoming days, the film is expected to earn around Rs. 335 crore throughout its whole run at the global box office based on current patterns.

All about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, a reportedly Rs 500 crore action drama directed by H. Vinoth, is Vijay's last movie before pursuing a career in politics full-time. The narrative centres on Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who battles a formidable foe and eventually rises to prominence as a leader of the populace in the struggle against corruption.

Anirudh Ravichander gave the soundtrack for the movie, which stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Reba Monica John in key parts.

Despite the anticipated weekday dip, Jana Nayagan, which debuted in theatres on July 23, 2026, is still drawing crowds in its second week, especially in Tamil Nadu.

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