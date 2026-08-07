Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 15: Vijay's film CROSSES Rs 308 crore worldwide despite weekday DIP

Jana Nayagan also added Rs 30 lakh from overseas markets on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 92.80 crore. As a result, Jana Nayagan's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 308.67 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box Office collection day 15: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its run at the box office, although weekday collections have started to slow down as expected. Despite the drop in daily earnings, the political action drama has comfortably crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and remains one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Jana Nayagan box Office collection day 15

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 1.60 crore India net on its third Thursday (Day 15), registering a 20% drop from the Rs 2 crore it collected on Wednesday. The film was screened across 3,901 shows nationwide. With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 185.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 215.87 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

The film also added Rs 30 lakh from overseas markets on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 92.80 crore. As a result, Jana Nayagan’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 308.67 crore.

The Vijay starrer wrapped up its opening week with an impressive Rs 153.55 crore India net, while the second week contributed another Rs 31.60 crore. As expected, collections have slowed during the weekdays, but the film continues to add steady numbers to its overall total.

The Tamil version once again drove the film’s collections, earning Rs 1.38 crore on Day 15. The Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 20 lakh, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2 lakh.

Jana Nayagan occupancy

In terms of occupancy, the Tamil version recorded an overall 15.25% occupancy, with evening shows performing the best at 17%. Morning, afternoon and night shows remained relatively steady.

The Hindi version registered an overall occupancy of 11.90%, with night shows attracting the highest footfall.

Tamil Nadu leads box office again

Tamil Nadu continued to be the film’s strongest market, contributing Rs 1.40 crore gross on Thursday. Among other regions, Karnataka collected Rs 10 lakh, Kerala added Rs 12 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 3 lakh. The rest of India brought in Rs 19 lakh, taking the film’s Day 15 India gross collection to Rs 1.84 crore.

Despite the expected weekday decline, Jana Nayagan continues to hold well at the box office. With another weekend around the corner, trade analysts will be watching to see if the Vijay starrer can once again witness a jump in collections.

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