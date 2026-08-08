Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 17: Thalapathy Vijay’s political thriller DIPS, nears Rs 220 crore gross

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 17: One of the most anticipated movies of 2026 has to be Jana Nayagan. Headlined by the one and only Thalapathy Vijay, this movie is very special for fans of the actor as this will be his last movie before he focuses on his political career. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 17 here.
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Fans have been looking forward to Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama ever since it was announced. Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run as it enters its third weekend. This H. Vinoth directorial maintained a steady hold on its 17th day at the box office. On August 8, 2026, the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 17 is estimated at Rs 1.50 crore net in India across 1,768 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.
On their first week, this Vijay starrer saw a grand collection of Rs 153.55 crore while the second week’s collection was Rs 31.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. Following a Friday haul of Rs 1.00 crore, Day 17 showed weekend growth as audience turnout picked up across key regions. With the movie now in its third week, Jana Nayagan’s total India net collection to Rs 187.65 crore and its total India gross collection to Rs 218.78 crore.
Regional performance remained heavily driven by its home audience, with the Tamil version leading the day's earnings by generating Rs 1.39 crore net on Day 17 with an overall 2D occupancy rate of 35.0%. Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version added Rs 0.11 crore net with an 11.0% occupancy rate across 678 shows.
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With this movie now on its third week, the collection has seen a significant drop. Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office collection below.
After facing several delays, Vijay's much-awaited movie, Jana Nayagan, hit theatres on July 23, 2026. According to the IMDb gist for this political thriller, the plot is about "Ideological enemies-one populist, one authoritarian-meet again when a child's fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance."