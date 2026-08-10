Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 18: Vijay's film continues its STABLE run amid DC, Spider-Man Brand New Day release

The Vijay-starrer added another Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 93.15 crore. With its India and international earnings combined, Jana Nayagan has now reached a worldwide gross of Rs 317.18 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 18: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan picked up pace at the box office on its third Sunday. After a relatively slow Saturday, the film saw a healthy jump in collections, giving its third weekend a much-needed boost.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 18

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 3.60 crore India net on Day 18. The film had collected Rs 2.55 crore on Saturday, marking a 41.2% rise in Sunday’s earnings.

The film recorded these collections across 2,148 shows. With the latest numbers, its total India net collection has reached Rs 192.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 224.03 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

The Vijay-starrer added another Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 18, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 93.15 crore. With its India and international earnings combined, Jana Nayagan has now reached a worldwide gross of Rs 317.18 crore.

Tamil Nadu remained the film’s strongest market, contributing Rs 3.53 crore in gross collections on Sunday. Karnataka added Rs 20 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 8 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 1 lakh, with the rest of India contributing another Rs 29 lakh. This took the film’s total India gross for Day 18 to Rs 4.11 crore.

Jana Nayagan occupancy

The Tamil version continued to account for the bulk of the film’s earnings. It collected Rs 3.35 crore net on Day 18. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 50.96%. Morning shows registered 34.85% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows performed better at 58.77% and 58.23%, respectively. Night shows recorded 34% occupancy.

The Hindi version earned Rs 25 lakh net and recorded an overall occupancy of 20.65%. Its morning shows registered 8.55% occupancy, followed by 15.55% in the afternoon, 15.64% in the evening and 20.27% at night.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who takes responsibility for helping Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju. Viji is a young woman struggling with the emotional impact of a traumatic past. Vetri promises to help her overcome her fears and achieve her dream of becoming a soldier. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist John Himler, and he comes into India with ideas to cause unrest and push for a civil war-type situation. In its third Sunday, there’s been a noticeable uptick in collections, while Jana Nayagan keeps up a dependable run at the box office.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

