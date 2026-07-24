Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's last film falls BEHIND Leo and GOAT?

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's final film earns Rs 42.09 crore India net so far after opening with Rs 41 crore, but falls short of the opening-day records set by Leo, Beast and GOAT.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, finally arrived in theatres on Thursday after months of delays over its CBFC certification. Despite massive fan celebrations and strong anticipation, the film opened with solid numbers but fell short of the record-breaking starts delivered by some of Vijay’s previous blockbusters.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 41 crore net across India on its opening day from 13,067 shows. Overseas, the political action drama collected an estimated Rs 30 crore gross, taking its worldwide opening-day total to Rs 78.27 crore gross.

On Day 2 (Friday), the film witnessed the usual weekday slowdown. As per Sacnilk’s live estimates, Jana Nayagan has collected around Rs 1.09 crore net so far from 2,706 shows.

With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 42.09 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 49.56 crore. The final Day 2 numbers are expected to increase once evening and night shows are accounted for.

Tamil version leads the earnings

The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to the film’s earnings. Of the Rs 41 crore opening-day collection, the Tamil version brought in Rs 36.50 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.75 crore to the total.

Jana Nayagan falls short of Vijay’s biggest openers?

Although Jana Nayagan registered a strong opening, it couldn’t surpass the first-day collections of some of Vijay’s biggest blockbusters. Beast opened at Rs 49.30 crore and GOAT debuted with Rs 44 crore.

The film also missed a place among the select Tamil films that crossed the Rs 50 crore opening-day mark. Vijay’s Leo leads that list with Rs 64.80 crore, followed by Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Rs 65 crore) and Coolie 2.0 (Rs 60.25 crore).

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is widely believed to be Vijay’s final film before he shifts his complete focus to politics. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and several others in key roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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