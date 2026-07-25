Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's political action thriller crosses Rs 112 crores worldwide

Explore the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2 here of Thalapathy Vijay's new movie here. Read ahead to see how this political action thriller is doing in theatres.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay's political action thriller crosses Rs 112 crores worldwide

After many delays and a long wait, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres. With this movie running in theatres for the past two days, the total box office collection for Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 112 crores worldwide, according to Sacnilk. You will get to see this political commentary and thrilling action scenes in this movie.

While Jana Nayagan hit the big screens on Thursday, the massive opening day collection saw a 50.5% drop on Friday. Directed by H. Vinoth, this movie is really special for fans as this will be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he focuses solely on his political career. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2 here.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2

This political action thriller hit theatres on July 23, 2026. For its second day at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan experienced a 50.5% drop in domestic collections following its massive opening-day momentum.

According to industry tracking site Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹21.15 crore net in India on Day 2, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹63.85 crore across two days. The Tamil language version remained the primary driver of domestic revenue, contributing ₹17.95 crore net, while the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions added ₹1.85 crore and ₹1.35 crore net, respectively.

The film recorded an overall Tamil theatre occupancy of 44.33% on Friday, peaking at 60.31% during night shows. Internationally, Jana Nayagan added ₹10 crore gross on Day 2, taking its overseas gross total to ₹37.50 crore. With domestic gross earnings reaching ₹75 crore, the film's total worldwide box office collection officially surpassed the ₹112.50 crore mark in just 48 hours, highlighting sustained global interest in the actor's farewell cinematic performance

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