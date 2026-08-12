Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 20: Thalapathy Vijay starrer sees another DIP, crosses Rs 193 crore

Jana Nayagan box office Day 20: Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film earns Rs 65 lakh, taking its India net collection to Rs 193.70 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 318.83 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 20: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run with another dip in collections on Day 20. The Tamil political drama earned Rs 65 lakh net in India on its third Tuesday, according to Sacnilk’s early estimates.

The latest collection marks a 13.3% drop from the Rs 75 lakh the film earned on Day 19.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 20

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 65 lakh net from 1,990 shows across India on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 193.70 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 225.63 crore.

The film has also continued to perform in overseas markets, where it has earned Rs 93.20 crore in gross collections so far. Taking the India and overseas earnings together, Jana Nayagan has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 318.83 crore.

Jana Nayagan occupancy

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.46% across its 2D shows on Day 20. Morning shows recorded 11.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 15.46%. Evening and night shows recorded 13.54% and 14.15% occupancy, respectively.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.96%. Morning shows had 4% occupancy, followed by 9% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 6.45%, while night shows performed better with 16.55% occupancy.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 55 lakh to the film’s India net collection on Tuesday, while the Hindi version added another Rs 10 lakh.

Jana Nayagan state-wise collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to Jana Nayagan’s Day 20 earnings, generating Rs 60 lakh in gross collections. Karnataka contributed Rs 3 lakh, while Kerala added Rs 1 lakh.

The rest of India contributed another Rs 10 lakh, taking the reported state-wise gross collection for the day to Rs 74 lakh.

Jana Nayagan entered its third week after collecting Rs 153.55 crore net in India during its opening week. The film added another Rs 31.60 crore during its second week.

After earning Rs 75 lakh on Day 19, the film saw its collection fall to Rs 65 lakh on Day 20. Despite the weekday slowdown, the Vijay starrer has continued to attract audiences and has now moved closer to the Rs 194 crore mark in India net collections. Its worldwide gross has also remained above Rs 318 crore, with the overseas market contributing significantly to the film’s overall total.

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