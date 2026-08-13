Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 21: Thalapathy Vijay's last film holds STEADY, inches close to Rs 200 crore

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 21: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns Rs 65 lakh on Wednesday, taking India net to Rs 194.35 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 319.57 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 21: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its steady run at the box office on Wednesday, August 12. The H Vinoth directorial earned an estimated Rs 65 lakh net in India on Day 21, according to Sacnilk. The collection remained unchanged from the previous day, suggesting that the film is holding relatively steady in its third week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 21

'Jana Nayagan' collected Rs 65 lakh net from 1,991 shows across India on its 21st day. With Wednesday's earnings added, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 194.35 crore.

The film had a stronger start to its theatrical run, collecting Rs 153.55 crore during its opening week. It added another Rs 31.60 crore in its second week. While the pace has slowed considerably in the third week, the Vijay-starrer continues to draw audiences across select markets.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 226.37 crore.

The Tamil version continued to account for most of the domestic earnings, contributing Rs 55 lakh to the Day 21 net collection. The Hindi version added another Rs 10 lakh.

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 17.63%, while the Hindi version registered 11.08% occupancy.

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor, with the film earning a gross of Rs 60 lakh from the state. Karnataka added Rs 3 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 2 lakh. The remaining parts of India together added Rs 9 lakh.

Overall, the third Wednesday figures point to a fairly stable weekday run, although the film's daily collections remain much lower than its opening-week numbers.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

'Jana Nayagan' has earned Rs 93.20 crore in overseas gross collections so far. With its India gross of Rs 226.37 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 319.57 crore.

The film has therefore remained above the Rs 319 crore mark as it enters the latter part of its third week.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' stars Thalapathy Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who takes responsibility for Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju.

Viji is dealing with the impact of a traumatic experience, and her emotional struggles become a key part of Vetri Kondan's journey as he tries to help her pursue her dream of becoming a soldier. The story combines this emotional thread with a larger action-driven conflict. Bobby Deol plays John Himler, the film's main antagonist.

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