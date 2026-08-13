Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 22: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller continues steady run, collects Rs 227 crore gross

Explore the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 22 here to know how Thalapathy Vijay's last film has been performing in theatres. Read ahead to see how this action-thriller is doing as it enters its fourth week.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 22: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller continues steady run, collects Rs 227 crore gross

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 22: Thalapathy Vijay’s political action-drama Jana Nayagan has entered its fourth week today. Jana Nayagan has maintained a steady presence at the box office till now and has collected over Rs 227 crore gross in India. Directed by H. Vinoth, what makes this Thalapathy Vijay starrer more special is that it is going to be the actor’s last movie. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 22 below.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 22

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political action drama, Jana Nayagan, maintains its steady presence in theatres as it steps into its fourth week. Coming off a sustained run over its third weekend, the H. Vinoth-directed feature experienced a typical drop as it opened a new week. On August 13, 2026, early tracking for Jana Nayagan's 22nd day places the domestic net collection at approximately Rs 0.54 crore across 1,918 shows nationwide, as reported by Sacnilk.

Following a midweek collection of Rs 0.65 crore on Wednesday, Day 22 reflected an expected weekday slowdown while remaining operational across key territories. In spite of the lower daily numbers, the movie continues to reach major milestone totals, pushing Jana Nayagan's cumulative India net collection to Rs 194.89 crore and its total domestic gross to Rs 227.01 crore. Worldwide, the film maintains a strong overall footprint, keeping its global gross well past the Rs 300 crore mark.

Language contributions continue to be heavily anchored by primary home markets, with the Tamil version bringing in Rs 0.46 crore net on Day 22 across 1,197 screenings, recording an average occupancy rate of 13.36%.

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