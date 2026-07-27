Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 217 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's final film collected Rs 32 crore on its first Sunday, taking its India net to Rs 124.75 crore and worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 217.48 crore in just four days.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, continued its solid box office journey over the opening weekend. The political action drama saw a healthy jump in collections on its first Sunday, crossing important milestones both in India and overseas.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 32 crore net in India on its fourth day. This marked a 10.7% increase over Saturday’s Rs 28.90 crore collection.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 124.75 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 145.98 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

The film also kept up its impressive performance in overseas markets, earning an estimated Rs 10 crore gross on Sunday. This takes its overseas total to Rs 71.50 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has now reached an impressive Rs 217.48 crore in just four days.

Among the language versions, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 27.30 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 3.35 crore and the

Telugu version with Rs 1.35 crore.

Jana Nayagan occupancy

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 69.04% on Sunday. Afternoon shows registered 76.62% occupancy, while evening shows peaked at 78.46%, reflecting strong audience turnout.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 21.33%, while the Telugu version registered 24.39% occupancy across its Sunday shows. State-wise, Tamil Nadu remained the film’s biggest market, contributing Rs 22.50 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 4.75 crore, while Kerala added Rs 2.85 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 2.05 crore, and the rest of India brought in Rs 5.02 crore. Overall, the film collected Rs 37.17 crore gross in India on Sunday.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is the official remake of Bhagavanth Kesari and marks Vijay’s final film before stepping away from acting to focus on politics. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles, alongside Prakash Raj, Nassar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.

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