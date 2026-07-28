Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 5: Vijay's film BREAKS records, beats lifetime earnings of his 5 movies

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama passes the Monday test with Rs 134.90 crore India net, surpassing the lifetime collections of Kaththi, Thuppakki an three others.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is still going strong at the box office. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the political action drama has successfully cleared its first Monday test, adding another solid day to its impressive run. Released on July 23, Jana Nayagan opened to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Strong word of mouth has helped the film keep its momentum going at the ticket windows.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 5

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film had already crossed Rs 124 crore net during its opening weekend. On Day 5 (Monday), the film earned an estimated Rs 10.15 crore net (as of 10:30 pm), taking its total India net collection to Rs 134.90 crore.

Despite the usual weekday drop after a big weekend, the film still managed a healthy Monday number. This shows that interest among audiences remains high.

Jana Nayagan beats 5 of Vijay's films

With its latest collections, Jana Nayagan has now gone past the worldwide lifetime totals of several of Vijay’s biggest hits. These include: Katthi (Rs 132.60 crore), Thuppakki (Rs 130.50 crore), Nanban (Rs 130.50 crore), Bhairavaa (Rs 116.75 crore), and Puli (Rs 101.90 crore)

The film has achieved these milestones within just five days of release, making it one of the fastest starters in Vijay’s career.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan had a rocky path to theatres. Originally planned for a Pongal 2026 release, the film faced multiple delays because of issues with its CBFC certification.

The differences between the makers and the censor board reportedly grew much more intense and escalated gradually until they finally reached the High Court. After months of uncertainty, talks over what edits should be made, the film ended up getting clearance with an A certificate, so the theatrical release could move ahead.

Helmed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay as a fearless man who battles corruption and injustice without giving in. Pooja Hegde is the female lead, while Bobby Deol steps into the role of the main antagonist, and this marks his first joint venture with Vijay. Viewers have largely praised his work, and many said his performance really landed.

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