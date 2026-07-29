Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 6: Vijay's film MAINTAINS pace, crosses Rs 140 crore

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay's action drama slows on its first Tuesday but crosses Rs 138 crore India net. Here's the latest collection, occupancy and OTT update.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has entered its first Tuesday at the box office after enjoying a strong opening weekend. As expected, the film witnessed the usual weekday slowdown, but it continues to add steady numbers to its overall collections across India.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 8 crore net in India on its sixth day. The film is currently playing across 10,413 shows nationwide. With the latest numbers, the film's India net collection has reached approximately Rs 143.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 167.57 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on its first Tuesday, taking the gross earnings to Rs 78.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 246.07 crore.

Tamil version remains the biggest contributor

The Tamil version continues to dominate the film's box office performance. On Tuesday, it contributed an estimated Rs 82 lakh, while the Hindi version added around Rs 9 lakh and the Telugu version collected approximately Rs 7 lakh during the early part of the day.

The movie is at the moment running in 1,364 Tamil shows, 1,419 Hindi shows, and 323 Telugu shows, so the total show count is going past 3,100 screenings across India.

On the occupancy side, the Tamil version got the better traction, with 19.08% occupancy in the morning slots, and the Telugu one came right after at 14.90%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version ended up at 8.58%.

Weekday drop after a strong opening weekend

After a solid opening weekend, Jana Nayagan has naturally seen its collections slow down. The film earned Rs 32 crore net on its first Sunday, before dropping to Rs 10.15 crore net on Monday, a decline of more than 50%. Tuesday has continued that expected weekday trend.

OTT release yet to be announced

While the film continues its theatrical run, the makers are yet to officially announce its digital release date. Reports suggest that Jana Nayagan could premiere on ZEE5 sometime in mid-August 2026, following its theatrical release on July 23, but there has been no confirmation so far.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The story follows Vetri Kondan, a fearless former police officer who is determined to fulfil a promise by preparing his adopted daughter, Viji, for a better future.

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