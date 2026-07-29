Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller DIPS, nears Rs 170 crore

Explore the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 7 to find out how Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller is doing in theatres. With the start of the weekday, this action thriller has seen a dip in numbers.

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller DIPS, nears Rs 250 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 7: With Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell movie, Jana Nayagan in theatres, fans have been rushing to catch the star on the big screen one last time. After Jana Nayagan, Vijay will be focusing on his political career, leaving the limelight of cinema behind. This has made Jana Nayagan a more special film.

While the box office collections of Jana Nayagan are going strong, for day 7, the numbers saw a dip. Directed by H. Vinoth, the story of this movie follows a former police officer who becomes the guardian of his late friend's daughter. Packed with action and thrill, you should not miss out on this movie. Let’s dive in to see the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 7 here.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s political action thriller, continues its strong theatrical run following its release on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 7 is currently estimated at a net of Rs 0.83 crore across 54 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 168.55 crore and total India net to Rs 144.23 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Across individual languages on Day 7, the Tamil version led with Rs 6.15 crore net, while Hindi and Telugu contributed Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 0.60 crore net, respectively. State-wise gross figures for the day included Rs 5.50 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.50 crore from Rest of India, Rs 1.00 crore from Karnataka, Rs 0.70 crore from Kerala, and Rs 0.55 crore from AP/TG, totalling a single-day domestic gross of Rs 9.25 crore.

Till date, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 143.40 crore, bringing its total domestic gross to Rs 167.57 crore. According to Sacnilk data, the overseas gross box office collection of Jana Nayagan is Rs 78.50 crore. Overall, the Jana Nayagan total worldwide gross collection is at Rs 246.07 crore. This movie is expected to cross Rs 250 crore worldwide by the end of day 7.

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Jana Nayagan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

This political action thriller opened up with a grand box office, this movie has maintained a strong hold over ticket sales. As this Vijay starrer continues to dominate theatres worldwide, let’s take a look at the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office collection here:

Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 32.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.00 crore

About Jana Nayagan

Headlined by the one and only Thalapathy Vijay, fans have been really excited about this movie. Jana Nayagan is finally in theatres after the multiple delays and issues. According to IMDB, the plot of Jana Nayagan is about, “Ideological enemies-one populist, one authoritarian-meet again when a child's fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance.”

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