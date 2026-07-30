Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 8: Vijay's film SLOWS DOWN, misses Rs 200 crore week 1 target

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film earned an estimated Rs 0.75 crore in early collections, taking its India net to Rs 150.25 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 255.63 crore amid a noticeable weekday slowdown.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan has completed its first week at the box office. The political action drama had a strong opening weekend despite mixed reviews, but collections have slowed down noticeably during the weekdays. On Wednesday (Day 7), the film collected Rs 6.10 crore net, taking its first-week total to Rs 149.50 crore net.

Despite the weekday slowdown, Jana Nayagan has crossed another milestone globally. The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 255.63 crore.

However, given the scale of the project and the high expectations around Vijay’s final film, many in the industry were hoping for stronger numbers in the first week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 0.75 crore net in India by Day 8 through afternoon shows across 2,213 screens. These are live figures, so the final total is expected to rise once the evening and night shows are counted.

With the latest estimates, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 150.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 175.52 crore.

Has Jana Nayagan underperformed?

According to reports, Jana Nayagan was made on a budget of around Rs 300-500 crore. Even if the lower figure of Rs 300 crore is taken, the film still has a fair distance to cover before recovering its production cost from theatrical collections alone.

Trade expectations had suggested that the film would comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore India net mark within its extended first week. Instead, it is now expected to finish its eight-day run with around Rs 155 crore net, falling short of those early projections.

One factor that may have affected its theatrical run is the piracy issue. Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its release, and many believe the leak impacted ticket sales. Even so, expectations remained very high because this is Vijay’s last film before he moves fully into politics.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Narain and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been widely promoted as Vijay’s farewell to cinema before he focuses completely on his political career.

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