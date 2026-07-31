Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 8: Vijay's last film HITS Rs 150 crore milestone, eyes strong second weekend

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film has crossed Rs 150 crore net in India despite a weekday slowdown. With no major Tamil releases ahead, Jana Nayagan is expected to gain momentum over its second weekend.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan is still holding its ground at the box office even after it completed a week in theatres. Even though it was leaked online before release, the film somehow pulled in the audience, and it kept up steady collections on weekdays. With the second weekend approaching, all eyes are now on whether the action drama can see another rise in earnings.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8

According to the latest live estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 0.75 crore net in India during the early hours of Day 8 from 2,213 shows across the country. As these are live figures, the final collection is expected to increase once the evening and night shows are counted.

With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 150.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 175.52 crore. Even after its first week, the film continues to draw audiences and remains one of the stronger performers at the box office.

Will 2nd weekend give Jana Nayagan a boost?

Trade analysts believe Jana Nayagan could see collections rise over the upcoming weekend. With no major Tamil release arriving to challenge it, the Vijay-starrer is expected to benefit from family audiences and repeat viewers.

The film has already crossed several milestones within its first week and is now aiming to build on that momentum. Fans are also waiting for the makers to release an official box office update, which has not been shared since the film hit theatres.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is being widely promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before he shifts his focus to politics full-time. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Narain, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles, while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With consistent weekday collections and another weekend ahead, Jana Nayagan is looking to extend its theatrical run and add more milestones to its box office journey.

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