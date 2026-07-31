Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 9: Vijay's film SLOWS DOWN; crosses Rs 260 crore worldwide

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film witnessed a sharp slowdown in its second week. As collections dipped, producer KVN Venkat Narayanan claimed the film's 'A' certificate limited its audience and impacted its box office performance.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 9: The second week of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's last movie, Jana Nayagan, has seen a dramatic downturn at the box office following an incredible opening weekend. The movie made Rs 3.98 crore from 5,496 screenings on Thursday, bringing its domestic net total to Rs 153.48 crore and its India gross to Rs 179.25 crore. Jana Nayagan has made Rs 260.25 crore worldwide.

With morning shows at 16.54%, afternoon shows at 19.77%, evening shows at 24.15%, and night shows at 25.85%, Jana Nayagan experienced an overall theatre occupancy of 21.58% on Day 8.

After the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie's box office receipts are predicted to drop even more. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been a fierce rival.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 9

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan is now having 1,052 shows and has earned a net of Rs 0.19 crore as of Day 9. So far, India's gross and net collections amount to Rs 179.47 crore and Rs 153.67 crore, respectively; the final receipts have not yet been disclosed.

Did Jana Nayagan's 'A' certification hamper its box office receipts?

Producer KVN Venkat Narayanan has identified the "A" classification as another element that he feels impacted the movie's box office chances despite its poor result.

What did producer KVN Venkat Narayanan say?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Narayanan said, “Unfortunately, we received an ‘A’ certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an ‘A’. Within the censor system, the difference can come down to differing viewpoints. Had we received a UA certificate, the audience base would have been much larger. Children, especially, would have enjoyed the film. They would have been excited by the drone and robot sequences and looked forward to those moments. Every aspect of the film was designed to appeal to different age groups because Thalapathy Vijay sir’s fans span generations across the globe. Kids would have waited and enjoyed the episodes of drones and robots. Youngsters would have connected with the transformation and social themes.”

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

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