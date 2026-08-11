Jana Nayagan Box Office day 19: Vijay starrer MAINTAINS steady run in third week

Jana Nayagan box office Day 19: Vijay's action drama earns Rs 39 lakh on its third Monday, taking its India net collection to Rs 192.69 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run in its third week. While the film’s daily collections have slowed as expected, it is still adding to its overall box-office total and continues to screen across several theatres in India.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 19

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 39 lakh (live) on Day 19, its third Monday. The film is currently playing across 1,511 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 13%.

With the latest figures, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 192.69 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 224.49 crore. The final figures for Day 19 are still awaited.

Language-wise collection

The Tamil version continues to contribute the bulk of the film’s earnings. It has collected Rs 33 lakh (live) from 943 shows, with an overall occupancy of 16%.

The Hindi version, meanwhile, has earned Rs 6 lakh (live) from 568 shows, recording an occupancy of 8%. Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on its first day and went on to finish its opening week with Rs 153.55 crore in India net collections.

The film added another Rs 31.60 crore during its second week. In its third week, it earned Rs 1 crore on Friday, Rs 2.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.60 crore on Sunday. On its third Monday, the film has so far added Rs 39 lakh.

While weekday collections have dropped, Jana Nayagan continues to hold its ground in theatres and has now entered its third week of release.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama starring Vijay in the lead role. The film combines action, political themes and family emotions, following a man who takes a stand against injustice while protecting those close to him. With its large-scale action sequences and emotional storyline, the film has remained one of the year’s major Tamil releases.

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