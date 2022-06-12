Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari released in theatres on Friday, June 10. The film has shown incredible growth in its box office collections on Day 2, which was Saturday. According to reports, it collected Rs 82 lacs, and its total collection is Rs. 1.25 cr. The word of mouth of the film is good and it’s expected to do well today as well. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the film also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Raaz in key roles. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Not Tejasswi Prakash but this young starlet to star opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana?

Giving the film 3.5 stars, our reviewer wrote, "The story written by Raaj Shaandilyaa (director of Dream Girl) is simply amazing. It gives a very important message plus makes us laugh out loud. The first half of the film is simply hilarious. Mostly every scene in the first will make you laugh. The dialogues in the film are just damn good, and they are perfectly used in the situations. The small-town setting works very well for the film. Shaandilyaa and director Jai Basantu Singh perfectly deliver the message they want to and it doesn't bore at all."

Appreciating the performances, he added, "Nushrratt Bharuccha puts her best foot forward and she has given a wonderful performance in Janhit Mein Jaari. Paritosh Tripathi is excellent in the film. His comic timing is pitch-perfect. Anud Singh Dhaka has given a confident performance and he suits the part. Vijay Raaz as usual is at his best. A special mention to the actors who play Manu's parents in the film, Ishtiyak Khan and Sapna Sand; they are amazing."