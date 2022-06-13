As expected, Janhit Mein Jaari, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, have taken contrasting path at the box office. While the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari began on a slow note at the box office, it picked up very well over the weekend to post a respectable total. On the other hand, Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World Dominion began with a bang and has only gone from strength to strength over the weekend to already become a hit at the box office. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Makers of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer lauded for bringing the audiences an important subject

Janhit Mein Jaari box office collection day 3 (India)

Janhit Mein Jaari collected just ₹45 lakh nett on day 1., Friday, 10th June, at the box office, but then saw a huge jump in collections on day 2, Saturday, 11th June, to haul in ₹80 lakh nett. The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer then grew further on day 3, Sunday, 12th June, bringing in ₹95 lakh nett, to take its 3-day first weekend total at the box office to ₹2.20 crore nett (₹2.76 crore gross), which is somewhat decent considering its budget, cast, theme, and indie feel. If Janhi Mein Jaari manages to hold at respectable levels during its weekdays, and again retain a substantial number of screens in its second weekend, who knows, it could also pull through with a decent trade verdict at the box office. Also Read - Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR beats Avengers Endgame in Best Films of 2022 list; check which other films are amongst the blockbusters

Janhit Mein Jaari's day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹45 lakh nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹80 lakh nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹95 lakh nett

Total (1st weekend): ₹2.20 crore nett Also Read - Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta sweats it out in gym; fans go gaga over her toned body

Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa back a taboo subject

While producer Vinod Bhanushali chose to back and support a film based on a taboo subject and also decided to rope in a female star to headline the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s signature brand of humour and punch lines are sprinkled all over this entertainer that breaks the orthodoxies of society, creates awareness about the usage of condoms and promotes safe sex in the most light-hearted manner. In a country where the word ‘condom’ is still considered a taboo, the makers had to ensure that the subject was treated delicately and smartly. They managed to walk that fine line where the film isn’t preachy yet drives the message home, all while entertaining and humouring audiences.

Jurassic World Dominion box office collections day 3 (India)

On the other end of the spectrum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum starrer Jurassic World Dominion has raked in the moolah like nobody's business in India, silencing most in the trade who were doubting its box office legs after almost non-existent buzz in the lead up to its release. The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has rounded off its first weekend in India with ₹36 crore nett in the kitty, and looks set to add a lot more in the coming days.

Jurassic World Dominion's day-wise box office collection below:

Unless there's a highly unlikely drastic fall from Monday onward, Jurassic World Dominion is well on its way to be a clean hit at the Indian box office. Internationally, too, the dinosaurs roared to $143 million in the US and a worldwide cume of $389 million, to emerge a smash hit everywhere, proving itself to be quite critic-proof, given the reviews.