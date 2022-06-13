Janhit Mein Jaari, Jurassic World Dominion box office collections day 3: Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer grows over the weekend while Chris Pratt starrer is already a hit

Janhit Mein Jaari displayed huge jumps over its first weekend at the box office while Jurassic World Dominion has not only made a whack in India, but is also a smash hit in the US and other overseas territories, too