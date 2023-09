Excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is at its peak. Fans are more than excited to watch King Khan again on the big screen. The year 2023 started on a splendid note for Shah Rukh Khan as his movie Pathaan did phenomenal business at the box office. In fact, it turned out to be the biggest hit of Bollywood as it crossed Rs 1000 crore mark. Now, it is anticipated that Jawan will do more business than Pathaan. The advance bookings of the tickets started today and going by the buzz, it is given that Jawan would turn out to be a hit. Reportedly, it has already managed to beat Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also Read - Salaar postponed: THIS Bollywood movie to now release on September 28 instead of Prabhas starrer

Jawan takes a flying start at advance bookings

As reported by DNA India, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already sold around 1.18 lakh tickets. This number was accounted till 3 pm today. It means that Jawan's advance booking collection has already crossed the Rs 4 crore mark. The report states that Jawan has surpassed the total advance booking collection of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that was Rs 3.39 crore. Meanwhile, the latest tweet by Taran Adarsh suggests that Jawan has already sold almost 1.38 lakh tickets in national chains. This number is till Friday, 11.30 pm. Also Read - Jawan Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film to sell 1.25 lakh tickets by end of the day; these cities lead in demand

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:

Indeed, it seems that Tsunami is unloading at the box office with Jawan. The movie is releasing on September 7. Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and others. The big-budget film has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay. It is also reported by Sanjay Dutt also has a special role to play in Jawan. Also Read - Jawan actor Vijay Sethupati to Nayanthara: Top 10 South Indian celebs who are paid heftily for Bollywood projects

Trending Now

Check out Jawan trailer below:

Yesterday, the trailer of Jawan was released by the makers. Within 24 hours, the trailer clocked more than 23 million views. Jawan definitely seems to be on the path to break some box office records. But will it beat Pathaan's record? Only time will tell.