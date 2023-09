Jawan is all set to beat the records of Pathaan by a far margin. The advance bookings have opened. Shah Rukh Khan fans are going all out to make the film a big success. Shows have been organized all over India for fans. In fact, fans who have greater financial resources are sponsoring tickets for those who wish to see but cannot afford it. Trade experts are in shock seeing the demand for Jawan. Now, news is coming that Salaar has been postponed. It seems the post-production work is not done as yet. Jawan is getting immense response, and many theatres have already started dynamic pricing for the same. Also Read - Jawan actor Vijay Sethupati to Nayanthara: Top 10 South Indian celebs who are paid heftily for Bollywood projects

Jawan: These cities lead demand for SRK film

Hyderabad is turning out to be the new capital for Shah Rukh Khan. Delhi and Kolkata are not far behind in numbers. As of now, Gujarat is not performing as well. But that state has always been Shah Rukh Khan's weak market. Trade experts are predicting that the opening day will be above Rs 75 crores. The shows in Chennai are fast filling. Many are saying that Rs 15 crores plus on the opening day will come from Tamil Nadu itself. The response to Shah Rukh Khan at the Jawan event in Chennai was proof of his pan-India stardom.

#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS AT NATIONAL CHAINS!

Update for Day 1 at PIC, 2:30 PM

?#PVR = 45000

?#INOX = 20800

?#Cinepolis = 9700

⭐️ Total: 75500 tickets sold#JawanAdvanceBooking — September 1, 2023

Jawan has made Rs three crores already in advance bookings

It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film Jawan has made Rs three crores already. We still have six days left for the movie. It crossed the advances of Selfiee in five minutes as per a social media handle. The film will cross advances of all Bollywood films including Pathaan which has sold 5.56 lakh tickets in advance. The trailer has left a huge impact.

#Jawan crosses advances of #Selfiee in 5mins ! Yes you read it right. Will be crossing lifetime advances of all the films today except few and set to cross 1 lac tickets by end of the day. Its a RAMPAGE !!!

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a double role in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is the villain. We cannot wait for the movie now.