Jawan is all set to release on 7th September 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with a banger yet again after Pathaan. The film also stars Nayanthara with some interesting cameos. And with Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rewrite the box office history of Bollywood movies. As per Jawan box office collection day 1 prediction, Jawan will break records of Pathaan and Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Also Read - Jawan box office to create history: Shah Rukh Khan to hit 125 crore on day 1, 400 crore on first weekend? Check prediction

Jawan box office collection day 1 prediction

The advance booking for Jawan kickstarted 4 days ago, that is, on 1st September, a good 7 days before the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer. Going by the early trend of advance bookings and Jawan mania and hype, the new movie by Atlee is likely to earn around Rs 60 crores. However, with 2 more days in hand, it could well surpass the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office on day 1, states a report in Koimoi.com. These are said to be Hindi collections only. Also Read - Jawan to create history on day 1 box office: 1100 tickets sold in advance booking in Mumbai within minutes

Jawan to surpass Pathaan, Gadar 2 opening day collections

Pathaan did a historic opening day business of Rs 57 crores. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer minted Rs 55 crores in Hindi while Rs 2 crore in the South. On the other hand, Sunny Deol also rewrote history with Gadar 2 which collected Rs 41.10 crores on the first day. Jawan is going to break all the records of the past and set a new benchmark for Bollywood movies.

Trending Now

Jawan advance bookings, star cast

If reports are anything to go by, Jawan has sold out over 7 lakh tickets already. The new movie has collected about Rs 21.14 crores within 3 days of the advance booking. Talking about the cast of Jawan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra to name a few. Fans will see Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay making a cameo in the movie as well.

Check out the video on Jawan vs Pathaan here:

Shah Rukh Khan attends Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol hosted a Gadar 2 success bash recently in the city. It was attended by the whole of Bollywood including the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Sunny reportedly had differences with SRK before. But they seem to have sorted it all. In fact, BollywoodLife exclusively informed y'all that Shah Rukh was entertaining the guests at the party. He cracked jokes and made everyone laugh out loud throughout the evening.