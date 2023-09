The year 2023 has been a phenomenal one for Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan who took a hiatus after Zero returned to the big screen with Pathaan and smashed many box office records. Now, his second film of the year Jawan has released in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan has roared once again at the box office and created history by breaking his own record. New movie Jawan directed by Atlee has opened to massive numbers as Shah Rukh Khan fans flocked the theatres to watch King Khan spreading his magic on the big screen. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans and friends, the superstar DOES NOT want to hear THIS one thing about his new movie

Jawan day one box office collection

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has collected Rs 75 crore on its day one at the box office in India. These are early estimates and actual figures are yet to come in. However, it is given that Shah Rukh Khan has beaten his own record held by his film Pathaan as Jawan has emerged as the highest day one grosser of all time. No other Hindi film has been able to reach the numbers and it is safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan has roared the loudest with Jawan. The film is said to have made Rs 65 crore approximately in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 cr net in Telugu. Among all the cities, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate for Jawan - 81 percent followed by Hyderabad that saw an occupancy rate of 75.25 percent. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and many other cities saw an occupancy rate of above 50 percent. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film 'stuck' before the Rs 600 crore mark due to Jawan mania?

Earlier, Pathaan created history by collecting Rs 57 crore approximately on its opening day. It was followed by Gadar 2 as Sunny Deol's film made approximately Rs 40.10 crore on its day 1. Jawan has left behind everyone to become the number one film ever. Also Read - Leo: Thalapathy Vijay starrer gets fabulous response from UK box office 40 days ahead of release

All about Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer helmed by Atlee has Nayanthara as the leading the lady. The actress who is known as Lady Superstar has marked her Bollywood debut with this film. South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is the villain in the film. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play in Jawan. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Leher Khan, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.