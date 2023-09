Jawan is creating history and it has become the highest grossing Hindi film at the box office by collecting Rs 75 crore on the day 1 of its release, but hold on as actually Shah Rukh Khan managed to break all the records, and it seems like Prabhas is still leading; the Baahubali star’s last release, Adipurush, collected Rs 85 crore on the day 1 of its release, and this is how Jawan fails to beat Adipurush, and not only talking about the national figures, but Jawan has not managed to defeat Adipurush' figures worldwide as well; it is reported that Adipurush collected Rs 140 crore worldwide, while Jawan collects 120 crore reportedly, and this is how Prabhas' records remain unbreakable. While Adipurush was released in more languages than Jawan, the figures will naturally be higher. Adipurush was released in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. While Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Also Read - Jawan global box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer hits Rs 150 crore mark with worldwide collection; rundown of overseas numbers

Jawan first day worldwide figures is to be estimated at around Rs 120–150 crore, and this will defeat Prabhas Adipurush box office collection.

#NonPrabhasRecords Tagline Now Spreads to the Bollywood film Industry!#Jawaan Collects around 70C-75Cr All India Nett, Next to #Prabhas's #Adipurush[88Crs]. Each & Every Upcoming Bollywood Film Which Collects between 70cr-88Cr On Day-1 will be tagged as NON PRABHAS RECORDS ?? pic.twitter.com/BR51ZAtg1I — Box Office India (@Box0fficeIndia) September 8, 2023

Biggest Superstar Of India ? #Salaar #Jawaan Top3 DAY-1 Grossers Worldwide 2023 1. #Adipurush - 140crs

2. #Jawan - 120crs*

3. #Pathaan - 106crs Biggest Opening Indian Film of 2023 still under REBEL STAR #Prabhas Foot ??pic.twitter.com/fYUP5v8e1g — Rebel Star (@Pranay___Varma) September 8, 2023

However, the worldwide official figures of Jawan are yet to be released, and it is estimated that it has collected around 120–150 crore. If it crosses Rs 140 crore, then Jawan beats Adipurush, but if not, Prabhas remains the reigning box office king.

Prabhas fans are celebrating this as the biggest victory of the superstar and are trending Prabhas #NonPrabhasRecords. While we talk about Adipurush, it was called a disappointment due to the film not living up to the expectations of the audience as it was based on the Ramayana. The controversy around Adipurush spread like a wildfire on the internet and it was derailed from the theatres within few weeks.

While talking about Jawan, it is being celebrated largely as this Shah Rukh Khan starrer is not only an entertaining film, but a film with a VERY IMPORTANT message and you definitely cannot miss it.