Jawan is unbeatable at the box office, and it's making and breaking every record at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's film has entered 800 crores and is inching towards 1000 crores, which it may cross in the third weekend. During the weekend, Jawan saw a huge jump, and talking about the collection, only in India, it has made 36 crore, proving that the superstar can rule the box office even on non-holiday days. Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared the detailed figures of Jawan and mentioned how the film has entered 800 crore and that on the 11th day, the film sold 13,90142 tickets only in India. Overall, it collected Rs. 36.84 crore.

Jawan ENTERS the elite ₹800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1⃣3⃣9⃣0⃣1⃣4⃣2⃣ tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Jawan|#Atlee|#Jawan2|| Hindi

Shows - 13317

Gross - ₹ 35.18 cr

With this massive collection on Day 11, Jawan is all set to break the record for big films like Pathaan (1042 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (858 crore), and Secret Superstar (830 crore), while Jawan has made 801 crore worldwide.

SRK just confirmed that #Dunki is releasing on Christmas. @iamsrk: “Jab meri movie release hoti hai us roz to Eid hoti hi hai”#JawanCreatesHistory #JawanEvent pic.twitter.com/9byLamJn8N — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 15, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan, who took the box office by storm at the beginning of the year as he made a comeback with a bang with Pathaan, and Jawan and now he is all set for Dunki, which is a Christmas release. It is reported that Dunki will be a real box office test for Shah Rukh Khan as he will not be seen in an action hero avatar. The film is helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as a leading lady.