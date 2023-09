Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. After collecting Rs 129 at the box office overseas on day 1, it created history on day 2 at the box office on the international market, and this proves that the superstar is the global king. Jawan is roaring strong at the box office in the international market, and it has earned unimaginable numbers across the world. Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is not only limited in India but spread across the world, and Jawan Day 2 business at the international markets shows that his fans were desperately waiting for the film to release in their countries as well. Well, Jawan is creating history at the box office; it has also managed to clean bowl Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the international market on day 1, as the Sunny Deol starrer was a disaster at the internet box office and failed to impress the audience there. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan has a heartwarming reply to Anand Mahindra who calls him a 'natural resource' after watching his new movie

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the exclusive numbers on how strongly Jawan is performing in the international market as well. " #Xclusiv DATA… #Jawan is UNSTOPPABLE in key international markets… HISTORIC biz continues on Day 2… #UK: Thu £ 306,793, Fri £ 312,166. Total: 618,959 [₹ 6.41 cr]; till 9.10 am IST. Some locations to be added. #Australia: Thu A$ 398,030, Fri A$ 501,143. Total: 899,173 [₹ 4.77 cr] #NZ: Thu NZ$ 79,805, Fri NZ$ 116,561. Total: NZ$ 196,366 [₹ 96.06 lacs] #Germany: Thu € 146,014, Fri € 150,331. Total: € 296,345 [₹ 2.64 cr] #comScore #Overseas".

Jawan box office collection of Day 2 is yet to be released, but it is predicted that the film will cross the 200 crore mark worldwide and will collect Rs 100 crore within two days on the national level. Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a natural resource like Anand Mahindra said. Jawan fever is all over and the hysteria around the film is only igniting each day. Jawan is one of the best films of Shah Rukh Khan and it has all the favour to be a blockbuster. Also it is after a long time fans witnessed SRK in the double role and boy he is a delight onscreen.