Jawan is creating history at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 100 crore on day 2, but when we talk about the second day collection, it sees a dip compared to the day one collection as it's a non-holiday release. On day 2, Jawan has collected Rs 56 crore, which makes a total of Rs 131 crore. Jawan is hailed as Shah Rukh Khan's career-best film, and the fans are raving over Vikram Rathore's avatar. Jawan is also ruling across the globe and has collected huge numbers; it is claimed that Jawan might collect around 230–250 crore across the world. Also Read - 'Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan had refused to give in to the underworld's bullying, said he is Pathaan'; reveals filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Revised, Day2 net business of film #Jawan in India.

PVR+INOX- 18.20Cr

CINEPOLIS- ₹4.55Cr

Total ₹22.75Cr in 3 multiplex chains.

All India(Hindi)- ₹49Cr!

Tamil+Telugu-₹7Cr!

Total- ₹56Cr!

Day1- 65+10=75Cr!

2 days- 75+56= ₹131Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 9, 2023

Jawan collects 110.40 crore on day 2 of the release worldwide Also Read - Jawan box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film is unstoppable in the international markets, does historic business

Shah Rukh Khan is called a global box office king for a reason, and this smashing number in the world-wide collection of Jawan only proves why he has earned the title. Jawan has reportedly earned 240 crore worldwide, and the fans are celebrating this blockbuster no less than a festival. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan has a heartwarming reply to Anand Mahindra who calls him a 'natural resource' after watching his new movie

Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts with Jawan as he has delivered the double dose of entertainment, and we have witnessed many celebrities coming out and praising about how good Jawan is. Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, and Radhika Mandan were spotted at the theaters witnessing this blockbuster and heaping praise for Jawan star. One person who has managed to win hearts and outshine is Deepika Padukone, and fans are refusing to call it a cameo but an impactful role that stays with you forever. Jawan has witnessed remarkable performances in Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and more other actors who have done an astounding job in the film to make it a smashing SUPERHIT.