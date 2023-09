Shah Rukh Khan has rewritten the history of Bollywood in 2023. The superstar gave fans two action movies, Pathaan and Jawan. Both of them have grossed over Rs 1,000 crores at the box office. He is the only Indian actor to ever do so. Jawan is also going to be the first Hindi film to join the Rs 600 crore club in India. The movie has competition from films like Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, Skanda to name a few. But when it comes to Bollywood, Jawan is still the preferred choice for many. Also Read - Jawan box office collection is fake? This TV star slams trolls for taking away the credit of Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, calls them 'idiots’

Jawan sets a new benchmark for the industry

Jawan has now made actors aspire for new milestones for their films. Salman Khan himself said that Rs 1000 crore is the new benchmark for them. Shah Rukh Khan is not only the most successful Indian star but also globally. He has beaten a number of Hollywood actors. The superstar funnily said that Jawan has kept himself busy with the account books. Jawan broke the records set by Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2 in 22 days flat. Trade experts told Bollywood Life that no one expected that Shah Rukh Khan would bring in such numbers to the industry. People have thanked him for the great revival of Bollywood that started with Pathaan.

The film has made Rs 525.5 crores in Hindi, and its WW collection is Rs 1043.21 crores. It is even more staggering if you consider the time span of these records. Gadar 2 beat Pathaan to be the highest earning Hindi movie of Bollywood in India. Now, Jawan has trumped them at the box office.

Jawan has made a lot of moolah even in the West. It has out performed Pathaan in many foreign territories like Singapore and Malaysia. Shah Rukh Khan had predicted the success of Jawan, and it looks like he was bang on. In Jawan, he is playing a double role of Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore. Nayanthara is in the role of a top cop. But the highlight has been the story of Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore played by Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry added life to the film in minutes.