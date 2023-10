Jawan fever is not going to die anytime soon. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film is refusing to slow down, even on the 28th day of its release. As per Sacnilk, Jawan made Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, and while it may be the lowest collection of the film till date, but still, it has managed to beat all the latest releases like The Vaccine War and more. Jawan also defeated Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 once again as the film collected 1.5 crore on its 28th day. With the collection of 2 crore on the 28th day, Jawan makes the total nett of 615 crore at the box office in India, and globally, it's made 1099 crore, and soon it will touch the 1100 crore mark. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan reveals the story will catch everyone by surprise, says the action film is 'as big as it can get'

Jawan is the highest Hindi-grossing film in Bollywood

Jawan has broken all the records at the box office by becoming the fastest film to enter 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 crore at the box office in India. Jawan has also settled to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time at the box office, and this victory has made the superstar the box office king.

Jawan to fail to achieve these milestones

Jawan may be creating and breaking records each day, but the film still hasn't managed to beat the lifetime collection of Rajamouli's RRR, which is 1260 crore worldwide, and when we talk about becoming the biggest Hindi film in the world, till date, Dangal is ruling as it has earned Rs 2400 crore at the box office worldwide by collecting 1300 crore from China itself. Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only superstar whose two films, Pathaan and Jawan, have entered the 1000 crore club. The actor will be seen in Dunki next, the film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani will release on December 22, 2023. The combined collection of Jawan and Pathaan make 2100 crore plus, and it will be interesting to see if Dunki creates magic at the box office and how much the superstar rakes in, in total this year at the box office.